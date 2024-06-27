Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CarMax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

