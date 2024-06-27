Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Purchases 662,500 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,500 shares during the quarter. Galiano Gold makes up about 40.9% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 14.28% of Galiano Gold worth $50,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 265,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,956. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.10. Galiano Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Galiano Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:GAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Galiano Gold from $4.30 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAU

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.