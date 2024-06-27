EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

EQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 54.89% and a negative return on equity of 447.53%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

