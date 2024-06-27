Epiq Partners LLC Sells 63,900 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 265.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 181,062 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,989. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPMT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

