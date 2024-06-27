Epiq Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of META traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $518.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404,189. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,607 shares of company stock valued at $113,147,760. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

