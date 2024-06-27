Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 10,901 Shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF comprises 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 6.78% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

