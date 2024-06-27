Epiq Partners LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.26. 37,360,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,042,336. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

