Epiq Partners LLC Has $179,000 Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 196,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,814. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 139,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $1,128,540.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,036,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.