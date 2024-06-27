EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.11.

Shares of EPAM opened at $182.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average of $258.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

