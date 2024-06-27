Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

ENVX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 786,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,063. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Enovix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Enovix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in Enovix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 303,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

