Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CAO Sells $10,277.86 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CAO Valeria Gutowski sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $10,277.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,843.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enfusion Stock Performance

NYSE ENFN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Enfusion in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

