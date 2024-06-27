Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.18.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.