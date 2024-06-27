Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPACGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

