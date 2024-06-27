Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.60. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 419,081 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

