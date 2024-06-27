Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.87. 1,868,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,709. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

