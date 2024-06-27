Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.3%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $906.79 and last traded at $904.15. Approximately 482,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,921,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $858.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

