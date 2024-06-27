Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

