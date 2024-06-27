Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Stuart Canfield Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 918,935 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,247,000 after buying an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,122 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

