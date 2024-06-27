Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.02 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.