ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Up 7%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
