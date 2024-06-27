DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £153,793.22 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.54), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($195,094.79).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.54. DS Smith Plc has a one year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.26). The firm has a market cap of £5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,454.55%.

SMDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.26) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

