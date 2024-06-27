DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHT.UN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,796. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.76. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.19 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

