Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,643,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

