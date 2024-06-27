Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$49.92 and last traded at C$50.23. 22,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 51,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.54.

Docebo Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

