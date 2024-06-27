Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 7,392,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,402. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

