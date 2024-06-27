Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,366,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,907,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,727,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,593,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000.

Shares of DFLV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 375,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.04.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

