Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. 407,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

