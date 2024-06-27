Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 52,071 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 148,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,376. The company has a market capitalization of $923.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

