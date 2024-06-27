Disciplined Investments LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,955 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

