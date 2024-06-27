Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $268.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,735. The stock has a market cap of $403.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

