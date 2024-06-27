Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,627.05

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,627.05 ($46.01) and traded as high as GBX 4,138 ($52.49). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,098 ($51.99), with a volume of 175,608 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($51.38) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.08) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($55.82) to GBX 4,700 ($59.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,950 ($50.11).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,705.88%.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
