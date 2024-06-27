Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Lessened by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 637,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,786. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.