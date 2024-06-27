Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Position Lessened by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after buying an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

