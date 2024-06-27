Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,199. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

