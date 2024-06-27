Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $32.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 592,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.