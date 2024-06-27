Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Lifted by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 9.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 551,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 747,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,437. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.