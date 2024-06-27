Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Vert Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vert Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 7.1% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $149.95. 357,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

