DigiByte Tops One Day Volume of $5.99 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $136.82 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,064.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00618669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.64 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072802 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,094,607,700 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

