DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

SM opened at $46.00 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

