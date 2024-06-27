Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,904. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.