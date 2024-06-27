Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.06

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 126009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.2193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Lufthansa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
