Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Up 420.0% in June

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

WILYY stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

