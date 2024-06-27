DEI Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. DEI has a market capitalization of $99.11 million and approximately $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00116082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.