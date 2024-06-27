DEI Price Reaches $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. DEI has a market cap of $97.93 million and $0.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00118214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009392 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.