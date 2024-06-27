Deere & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $24.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DE opened at $376.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

