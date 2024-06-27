DeepOnion Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00080228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00024821 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011095 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

