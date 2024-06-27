DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 3.6%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.08.
DeepMarkit Company Profile
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
