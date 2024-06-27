Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 446.9% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 739,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,871. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

