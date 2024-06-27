Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $6,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

