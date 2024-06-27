CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
