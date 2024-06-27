CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

